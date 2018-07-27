https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-convicted-of-killing-girlfriend-dies-at-13110044.php
Man convicted of killing girlfriend dies at prison center
CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A man convicted in 1994 of killing his girlfriend in Des Moines has died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.
The Des Moines Register reports that 79-year-old Ralph Carlson died Thursday. He'd been living in the facility's hospice center because of an undisclosed illness.
Court records say Carlson was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Rita Young. Authorities say he stashed her body behind the furnace of his Des Moines home.
His first-degree murder conviction was upheld in 1996 by the Iowa Supreme Court.
___
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com
