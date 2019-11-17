Man convicted in death of state trooper faces sentencing

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of causing the death of a state police trooper faces sentencing this week.

David Njuguna (en-juh-GOO'-nuh) is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Worcester Superior Court.

The 33-year-old Webster man was convicted last Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter in the March 2016 death of Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Prosecutors say Njuguna was speeding and high on pot when he struck Clardy’s stopped cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton. The 44-year-old Clardy was a father of seven.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker cleared Njuguna of OUI manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide because prosecutors had not proved he was high.

The defendant’s lawyers argued that he suffered a medical-related seizure that caused the crash.

Njuguna faces up to 20 years behind bars on the manslaughter charge.