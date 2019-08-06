Man convicted in deadly wrong-way crash denied new trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A judge has denied a new trial for a Vermont man convicted of murder in the deaths of five teenagers killed on an interstate highway in a wrong-way crash.

Attorneys for Steven Bourgoin acknowledged he caused the October 2016 crash but said he was insane at the time. Prosecutors said Bourgoin was grappling with custody of his child and relationship and financial issues, but he was not legally insane.

Bourgoin is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. He's facing 20-years to life in prison on each count.

His lawyers brought up other cases dismissed by the state's attorney because she could not prove the suspects were sane.

Vermont Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin, in a decision released Monday, said he found no legal grounds to set aside the verdicts or to order a new trial.