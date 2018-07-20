Man cleared of murder has trouble depositing compensation

CHICAGO (AP) — A man exonerated of murder after spending 23 years in prison had trouble depositing a compensation check in a Chicago branch of Chase Bank.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner told the Chicago Tribune that Darryl Fulton was trying to deposit a $169,876 check from the state of Illinois for his time in prison.

Zellner says the first time Fulton tried to deposit the money, the bank said she would have to endorse the check because her firm's name was under his. A second effort was stymied by where Fulton signed the check.

Zellner says she believes Chase refused to deposit the check "because he's a black male."

In a statement, Chase said in a statement it should have accepted Fulton's check. The bank didn't address Zellner's racism allegation.

Fulton was convicted with another man in 1997 for the 1994 rape and murder of Antwinica Bridgeman. Their convictions were vacated in November after DNA testing pointed to another suspect.