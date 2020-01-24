Man charged with threatening to kill President Trump

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged with threatening on social media to kill President Donald Trump.

Aaron McDowell, of Salina, was charged Thursday in federal court in Wichita with one count of threatening the President of the United States, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Federal prosecutors said he wrote Tuesday on Facebook that he was going to kill the president at 7 p.m. that day.

Another person commented on McDowell’s post, stating “Yo prove it.”

A Secret Service agent wrote in the affidavit that McDowell responded with “You’ll see it on the news."

The charge carries a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.