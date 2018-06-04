Man charged with strangling Florida woman with phone cord

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with choking a woman to death with a phone cord after she found him stealing prescription medications and cash from her bedroom.

Marion County Sheriff's officials say 37-year-old Eric Todd Gay was charged Sunday with first-degree murder. The victim's name has not been released.

Detectives said Gay was staying overnight at the victim's home in Silver Springs. An arrest reports says Gay strangled the woman until she lost consciousness, then killed her by strangulation with the phone cord. Investigators say Gay put her body in the trunk of her car.

The woman's roommate tracked down the victim's vehicle and discovered the victim's body in the trunk.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Gay is jailed without bail. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/