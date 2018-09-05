Man charged with raping 2 women in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Lacey man has been charged with rape and other crimes after women were raped at knifepoint in Tacoma.

KCPQ-TV reported Tuesday that 34-year-old Mark Raney was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of robbery.

His bond was set at $1 million. It wasn't immediately known if Raney had obtained an attorney.

A woman told police Saturday that she was sexually assaulted and her purse and cellphone were stolen after a man offered her a ride home in his beige SUV. Her description of the encounter matched four other assaults reported in the area since early August.

Police say the woman activated her phone-tracking app. Police were able to identify the suspect and arrest him.

Police say anyone with information in these cases or other cases should contact Tacoma police.

