Man charged with murder after body found on side of I-26

JOANNA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a fight between two men as they drove along Interstate 26 in South Carolina ended with one of the shot to death on the side of the highway.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said Ervin Chauncey Meggett is charged with murder and was arrested at his home in Irmo hours after the body was found.

Reynolds said Malim Hosea Kluttz was shot at least twice Sunday morning. His body was found on the side of I-26 East just before the highway crosses into Newberry County.

Reynolds said in a statement that Meggett and Kluttz knew each other and had driven from Columbia to North Carolina and were on their way back when they started to fight.

It wasn't known if Meggett had a lawyer.