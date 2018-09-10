Man charged with killing chef outside Missouri Walmart store

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting a St. Louis chef outside a Walmart is a convicted arsonist who was released from prison about nine months earlier.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Jesse Michael Kelley, of Green Park, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Alexander Marley.

Police say Kelley also is suspected of kidnapping a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint early Thursday and demanding that he drive to get cash. Fifteen hours after the teen handed over money from an ATM, Marley was fatally shot outside the south St. Louis County store. Police say Kelley may have approached Marley at a nearby gas station beforehand. Kelly previously served time for setting fire to a Maplewood business.

Kelley is jailed on $500,000 bail, cash only.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com