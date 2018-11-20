Man charged with fleeing from police before deadly crash

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with causing a deadly crash while fleeing from police in suburban St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that Aron Richardson was charged Monday in St. Charles County with driving while intoxicated in the deadly crash and possession of a controlled substance. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents said Richardson sped away from police, ran a red light and crashed into Krystofer Batsell's car, killing him Saturday afternoon. Police say Richardson was being treated at a hospital, when three baggies of suspected methamphetamine were found in his possession.

Police also reported finding an unmarked pill bottle in his car with pill capsules containing a white powder.

