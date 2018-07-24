Man charged with driving into parking lot crowd, killing 1

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A southwestern Illinois man faces murder charges after authorities say he drove into a drove into a group of people in a parking lot, killing one woman and injuring another.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office says the crash about 3 a.m. Sunday near a bar in Alton, Illinois, killed 21-year-old Katie Bunt of Wood River, Illinois. Police said a 25-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The state's attorney says Alton police found 21-year-old Caleb Lenhardt of Bethalto had "a brutal intent to cause death and destruction." Police didn't give a motive but said it appeared Lenhardt was acquainted with those in the crowd.

Lenhardt was jailed on $1 million bond. Court records didn't list a defense attorney Tuesday who could comment on his behalf.