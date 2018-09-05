Man charged with cyberstalking women for explicit photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former NASA contractor who allegedly threatened to publish nude photos of seven women unless they sent him other explicit pictures has been arrested at his Los Angeles home.

Richard Bauer was arrested Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Bauer contacted some victims through Facebook and got them to reveal information he could use to reset their online passwords. He allegedly got other victims to install computer malware that allowed him to obtain email and website passwords.

Bauer allegedly threatened to post nude photos he'd obtained of the victims online unless they sent more photos.

He's facing 14 federal charges of stalking, unauthorized computer access and identity theft, which carry a possible 64-year sentence.

Bauer worked at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Southern California.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.