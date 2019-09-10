Man charged with breaking into WV city government building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with breaking into the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce building.

The Morgantown Police Department on Monday announced breaking and entering charges against 40-year-old Brian Singleton.

Authorities say they responded to a burglar alarm at the building Saturday and spotted Singleton leaving through a back door.

He was arrested without incident. Police said they found suspected stolen property on Singleton during a search.

There was also damage to the building from Singleton trying to disable the burglar alarm.

Singleton has not yet hired an attorney.

Police say additional charges could be added after further investigation.