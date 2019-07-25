Man charged with arson stemming from Maine business fire

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — Prosecutors in Maine say a man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that badly damaged two businesses in the northern part of the state.

The Bangor Daily News reports Cody Ferguson has also been charged with aggravated criminal mischief and other charges. Police arrested him in May after the Maine State Fire Marshal's office found that pipes to propane tanks at a building in Lincoln were vandalized and propane ignited due to a broken pipe.

Ferguson's attorney, Hunter Tzovarras, says Ferguson has "consistently denied" causing the fire and there's no physical evidence that shows he started it. Ferguson's expected to be arraigned on Aug. 12 and is free on bail.

The fire caused more than $150,000 in damage.

