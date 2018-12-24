Man charged with arson in fire that displaced more than 20

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested an Ohio man accused of starting an apartment complex fire that displaced more than 20 people.

The Wapakoneta Daily News reports fire crews responded Sunday night to a blaze in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kun-NET'-uh), some 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Columbus. Fire Chief Tony Stinebaugh says no injuries have been reported.

Police early Monday arrested 19-year-old Wesley Slaughter, who lived in the building, in connection with the fire. Auglaize County sheriff's records show he's been charged with aggravated arson, a second-degree felony.

The apartment complex also housed a first-floor restaurant. All residents are staying in emergency housing accommodations.

A sheriff's official said Monday he couldn't provide information on whether Slaughter had an attorney.