Man charged in trooper's death heads to trial in October

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with causing the death of a state police trooper has waived his right to a jury trial and instead the case will be heard by a judge.

The Telegram & Gazette reported Thursday that 33-year-old David Njuguna's (en-juh-GOO'-nuhz) bench trial is scheduled to start Oct. 21.

Prosecutors allege Njuguna was driving 80 mph and high on marijuana on March 16, 2016, when his car struck Trooper Thomas Clardy's stopped cruiser from behind on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton. The 44-year-old trooper was a father of seven.

Njuguna, of Webster, remains held on $250,000 bail after pleading not guilty to charges including manslaughter.

His lawyer says he plans to argue at trial that his client lost consciousness because of a "medical event" and was not impaired by marijuana.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com