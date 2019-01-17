Man charged in office firebombing convicted of assault

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man facing charges that he firebombed a child welfare office during a custody dispute has been convicted of assault in an earlier domestic dispute.

Jurors in Luzerne County deliberated for just under four hours before convicting 49-year-old Phillip Finn Jr. of misdemeanor simple assault. Finn was arrested in January 2017 after his girlfriend said he struck her, shoved her to the floor and threw her out the back door, where she cleared the steps and landed on the ground.

Finn is also accused of using Molotov cocktails to firebomb the Children and Youth Services building in Wilkes-Barre in March 2017 during a custody dispute involving his 8-year-old daughter. He's also accused of sending threats about one caseworker's children to her ex-husband's Facebook page.