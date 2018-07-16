Man charged in fatal head-on crash

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who police say caused a fatal head-on crash has been charged.

Police confirmed Monday 32-year-old Renan DaSilva, of Saugus, had been charged with multiple offenses including motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence. DaSilva is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Investigators say DaSilva was driving at high speeds in Malden on July 8 when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car.

A passenger in the second car, 23-year-old Jakeuderm Bernadin, of Somerville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

DaSilva remains hospitalized from injuries sustained in the crash.

No attorney for DaSilva was listed in electronic court records.