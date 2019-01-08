Man charged in family slayings seeks insanity plea

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for a man who authorities say killed his mother and brother before shooting himself at the family's Ohio farm says he plans to seek a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Repository in Canton reports the attorney on Monday requested another psychological evaluation of whether the 26-year-old defendant is competent for trial. A separate examination will determine if he was legally sane at the time of the 2017 slayings.

Jacob Stockdale is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale. Prosecutors haven't offered a motive.

A previous evaluation found Stockdale trial competent.

Jacob Stockdale performed with his father and slain brother in the bluegrass-themed Stockdale Family Band.

Kathryn Stockdale appeared on the reality show "Wife Swap" in 2008.

