Man charged in deaths of 3 homeless people in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A parolee suspected of killing three homeless people has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The Denver District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Maurice Butler was charged late Monday.

Butler was arrested last week in the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Nicole Boston, 39-year-old Jerome Coronado and 45-year-old Christopher Zamudio. Their bodies were found on Aug. 9 in a parking lot.

Butler was already in jail for allegedly violating parole and possessing a controlled substance when he was named as a suspect in the killings.

It's not clear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Court documents are sealed. Police have said Butler knew at least two of the victims and the killings weren't random.