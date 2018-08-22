Man charged in boating deaths of woman, girl, 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and homicide in the deaths of his fiancée and young daughter after his boat crashed into a central Pennsylvania dam earlier this year.

Twenty-six-year-old Cody Binkley of Palmrya is charged in the May 7 deaths of 25-year-old Mary Bredbenner and 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley. Dauphin County prosecutors said Wednesday that Binkley had smoked marijuana before crashing into Harrisburg's Dock Street Dam and said alleged "drug usage" and "negligent and reckless behavior" warranted the charges.

Defense attorney Michael Palermo Jr. declined comment on the charges Wednesday but called the deaths a "tragedy" and told PennLive.com that his client is "still suffering." He said in court that Binkley attends grief counseling four days a week, including a session with his fiancee's family.