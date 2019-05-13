Man charged in baseball bat beating that killed 1, injured 3

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of fatally beating a man and injuring three other people with a baseball bat outside a Colorado strip club has been charged with murder and assault.

Prosecutors said Monday that 41-year-old Ryan Ashland also is charged with first-degree burglary and menacing in the April 28 attack outside PT's Showclub in Denver.

According to court records, police found Ashland holding a bat and standing near one of the victims in the club's parking lot when they arrived around 1 p.m.

One of the victims, Wendell Janis, died at the hospital. Prosecutors say one victim remains hospitalized and two others have been released.

Ashland remains in jail without bond. It is not clear if he has an attorney to comment on the charges. He is due in court Thursday.