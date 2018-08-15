Man charged in Walmart shooting apologizes in court

WYNCOTE, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia man apologized as he was arraigned on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that wounded several people at a Walmart near the city.

Thirty-year-old Keenan Jones apologized in a Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday, saying he hadn't slept for five days and was afraid he was going to die.

Authorities allege that he pulled a gun during an argument with another customer Tuesday evening in the checkout lines of the crowded Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center store and fired at least 10 shots, wounding several people. He and a woman were captured after rear-ending a police vehicle, injuring two officers.

Jones was held on $1 million cash bail on first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges. Court documents don't list a defense attorney.