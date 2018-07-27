Man charged in 2017 fatal shooting at Rockford party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A 30-year-old northern Illinois man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a large party in Rockford last year.

Rockford's Register Star cites Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato as telling reporters Thursday that David R. Stephens faces 12 counts of first-degree murder. He also faces one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He's accused of slaying 26-year-old Billy Manning on Sept. 23. Bruscato declined to offer details of the case, including what led investigators to Stephens.

Bruscato did say "the consistent presence of firearms" with young people at such large parties creates "the recipe" for violence.

It wasn't immediately clear if Stephens had a lawyer. He has been in jail since March on unrelated charges. His next hearing is on Aug. 2.