Man charged following school shutdown

PALMER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who eluded police resulting in the lockdown of several schools has been hit with weapons charges.

MassLive.com reports 31-year-old John Leo Girouard has been charged with several offenses, including two counts of armed assault in dwelling and assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly assaulting a resident of Palmer with a knife.

Girouard was arrested around 6 p.m. Friday, several hours after police say he took off into a wooded area. He was pursued by K-9s and a Massachusetts State police helicopter.

Palmer Public Schools and Pathfinder Regional Schools went into lockdown out of precaution Friday afternoon.

An attorney for Girouard could not be immediately identified. He is being held at the Hampden County Jail on $50,000 bail.

