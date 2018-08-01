Man charged after dogs removed from unsanitary Indiana home

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A 67-year-old man has been charged with animal neglect after dozens of dogs were removed from a home in northern Indiana where his wife was found amid unsanitary conditions.

Sixty-seven-year-old Terry Marthinsen of Michigan City was charged Tuesday with 35 counts of animal neglect after 34 live dogs and one dead one were taken from his home Monday. Court records didn't list a lawyer for him.

Police say an investigation began last week when a woman later identified as Marthinsen's wife was taken to a hospital after LaPorte County Adult Protective Services found her on a porch. Police say she was covered in feces, urine, lice and maggots.

Authorities noted a stench in the neighborhood emanating from the home. Police got a search warrant.