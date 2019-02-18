Man caught up in child porn sweep gets 5-year prison term

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man caught up in a statewide child pornography sweep that nabbed dozens of offenders is now headed to state prison.

Gregory Piszczek received a five-year sentence Friday. The 36-year-old Woodbridge man must also register as a sex offender.

Piszczek pleaded guilty last August to distributing child porn and possessing more than 100 files of it. He was arrested in August 2017 after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home.

The state attorney general's office says more than 4,000 videos and images of child porn were found on computer devices seized from his home.

Piszczek was among 79 people arrested in "Operation Safety Net," a nine-month, multiagency sweep conducted in 2017.