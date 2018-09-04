Man at center of parking dispute shooting speaks from jail

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The white Florida man accused in the shooting death of an unarmed black man in a store parking lot has apologized to the victim's family during a jailhouse interview.

In an interview with Tampa TV station WTSP, Michael Drejka says he was scared during the July incident that left 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton dead.

Video footage from the store shows Drejka initiating the confrontation over the parking space and McGlockton pushing the 48-year-old to the ground. Drejka then pulls a handgun and fires as McGlockton backs away.

In the interview, Drejka said the altercation was not about race and said he is not racist.

He also said that he wouldn't change anything about what he did.

Drejka is being held at the Pinellas County Jail with bail set at $100,000.