Man arrested on fraud charge after reporting racist graffiti

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi man has been charged with insurance fraud and evidence tampering after he reported racist graffiti had been spray-painted on two of his vehicles.

Trumaine Foster, 35, was arrested Friday by Southaven police and remained jailed Sunday without bail, according to DeSoto County jail records.

Local news outlets report Foster called police in the Mississippi suburb of Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 4, saying he awoke to find his vehicles had been vandalized.

Both a pickup truck and a car had racist slurs painted on them.

WREG-TV reports Southaven police stopped short on Friday of explicitly saying Foster is responsible for the graffiti.

A woman at Foster's home Friday afternoon ignored questions before driving off in the car that had been spray-painted. The graffiti had since been removed.