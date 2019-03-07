Man arrested in stabbing death near New Orleans church

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a man found in front of a New Orleans church.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported 49-year-old Robert Froeba was arrested Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder.

Police were called Feb. 27 and found a man with a head wound in front of St. Thomas Baptist Church. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police have not released a possible motive.

It was not known if Froeba has an attorney yet who could comment on the charges.