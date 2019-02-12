Man arrested in South Carolina shooting that killed 1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in South Carolina last week.

Police told news outlets that 21-year-old Treance Thaddeus Smalls of North Charleston was arrested Monday and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Small is charged in the Feb. 4 death of 35-year=old Exavier Washington at an apartment in North Charleston.

Police were called by a woman in another apartment who said a bullet came through her wall. Officers found Washington dead in a bedroom of a neighboring residence.

Police have not said what prompted the shooting.

A hearing for Smalls was set Tuesday. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.