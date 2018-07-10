Man arrested in Ohio after car accident in Arizona killed 4

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted a man on manslaughter charges in the deaths of four pedestrians near Phoenix four months ago.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 27-year-old Alex Bashaw moved to Ohio after the March 23 collision.

They say he's been arrested on the grand jury warrant and is awaiting extradition to Maricopa County.

It was unclear Monday night if Bashaw has a lawyer yet.

Authorities say the SUV Bashaw was driving jumped a curb and struck married couples from Iowa and Canada as they waited to cross a street in Fountain Hills about 32 miles (51 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

Three people were killed in the collision and the fourth person died of his injuries months later.

Sheriff's officials say Bashaw showed no signs of impairment.