Man arrested in 57-year-old's stabbing death near Denver

DENVER (AP) — Colorado authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing and killing another man.

Adams County Sheriff's Sgt. Paul Gregory says police were called to an apartment in the northern suburbs of Denver on Saturday, where they found a 57-year-old man had been stabbed.

The Denver Post reports that investigators questioned a 24-year-old man at another apartment complex and arrested him.

Gregory says the suspect, Ontonio Borrego, was not related to the man who was stabbed. Authorities have not released any information about a motive.

It is not clear if Borrego has an attorney to comment on his behalf. He was being held at the Adams County Jail on Sunday and is due in court Tuesday.

The deceased man's name has not been released. He died at a hospital.