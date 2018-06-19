Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend, holding her captive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a Sioux Falls man has been arrested after holding his girlfriend against her will for three days.

The 28-year-old woman told police the man refused to let her leave her apartment, beat and strangled her, threatened to kill her and held a knife to her before she was able to escape.

The Argus Leader says the 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday on possible charges of aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the woman has no life-threatening injuries.

