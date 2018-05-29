Man arrested for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is being held on bail for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

The Cape Cod Times reports 47-year-old Reggie Winbush of Hyannis was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault and battery and vandalism.

Officers responded to a call Sunday about a "domestic incident possible involving a knife."

An attorney for Winbush could not be immediately identified.

The parties were not at the location, but a "trashed" room with medication bottles and broken drywall was found.

Winbush was found near the house and arrested. He will appear in court June 21.

