Man arrested following deadly hit-and-run crash in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police arrested a 29-year-old man after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Everett, Washington.

Q13 reports officers were called around 6:15 a.m. Sunday to the scene. Officers found a pickup truck and an SUV had collided in the northbound lanes. A man in his 50s inside of a pickup truck died at the scene.

A tip from a witness led officers to arrest the suspected driver of the SUV. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Investigators said they believe alcohol and speed were both factors.