Man arrested after toddler injured in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a Wichita playground that injured a 2-year-old girl.

Officer Charley Davison says an 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday night and booked for aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The girl was shot in the foot Wednesday while she was at a neighborhood playground. Police say someone fired several rounds into the playground while driving by in the wrong lane.

Police say the girl's father took her to a hospital. Davison says the man is not cooperating with police investigators.

Three other youths, ages 8 to 16, were at the playground at the time but were not hurt. Wichita police say their parents also aren't cooperating with investigators.

Police believe the shooting is related to an ongoing feud between two street gangs.