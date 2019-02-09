Man arrested after telling Blaine police he killed his wife

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his wife's death in a north Minneapolis suburb.

The Star Tribune reports that a man called police in Blaine Friday night and reported that he had killed his wife.

Police say the women's death remains under investigation and there is no threat to the public.

