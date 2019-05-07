Man arrested after refusing to remove sticker from window

LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was jailed after refusing to remove an obscene sticker from his truck's window.

The Lake City Reporter reports that 23-year-old Dillon Shane Webb was arrested Sunday and charged with misdemeanor counts of violating the state's obscenity law and resisting an officer without violence.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled Webb over near Lake City because of a sticker that crudely described his sexual appetites. The deputy initially cited Webb for obscenity with a notice to appear in court.

Officials say the deputy then told Webb to alter the sticker to change the derogatory part, but Webb refused, citing his First Amendment right to free speech. That's when the deputy charged Webb with resisting and took him to jail.

Webb was later released on $2,500 bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

___

Information from: Lake City (Fla.) Reporter, http://www.lakecityreporter.com