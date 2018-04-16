Man arrested after pot found in car after I-80 traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after deputies found marijuana in his car after stopping it along Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over the car around 11 a.m. Friday after seeing the driver fail to signal a lane change near the U.S. Highway 77 exit. The deputy reported smelling marijuana in the car, and a subsequent search turned up 114 pounds (52 kilograms) of pot and some cannabis edibles.

The man, who lives in Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and suspicion of other crimes. Court records don't show that he's been formally charged.