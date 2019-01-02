Man arrested after police say he drove off with deputy's car

CHRISTIANBURG, Va. (AP) — A man accused of stealing a police car after his arrest on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and drunken driving has been located and taken back into custody.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Cody Ryan Drain was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Wythe County in southwest Virginia.

Authorities say Drain was initially arrested early Sunday after a deputy saw him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. But police say Drain partially removed his restraints, made his way into the driver's seat and drove off after a deputy took him to a magistrate's office in Christiansburg.

The deputy's vehicle was located a few hours later but Drain was nowhere to be found.