Man arrested after police chase with 3 children in car

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old Garden City man is facing serious charges after police say he fled in a vehicle with his three young children inside.

Officers who were called Monday night to a domestic dispute saw a vehicle driven by Billy Mondragon speeding away from the scene.

Police say during the chase, Mondragon drove toward a police vehicle, forcing the officer to swerve to avoid a collision. Mondragon's vehicle eventually rolled and came to a stop on its wheels.

The driver was arrested after trying to flee on foot.

The children — ages 2, 1 and 1½ months — were not properly restrained. They were treated for minor injuries and released.

Police are seeking three counts each of attempted second-degree murder and several other charges. Mondragon is being held on $250,000 bond.