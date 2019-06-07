Man arrested after fatal head-on crash in Massachusetts

AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — One person is dead and another under arrest after a head-on crash in Auburn.

The Worcester District Attorney's office says an SUV crossed the double-yellow line on busy Route 20 Thursday afternoon and struck two other vehicles. A passenger in one of those vehicles was killed and the driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV, who was also injured, tried to run away from the crash but was caught by police.

The DA's office says the man has outstanding warrants and was placed in custody while being treated at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

No names have been released.

The busy roadway was closed for several hours after the crash.