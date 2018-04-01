Man arrested after 400 pounds of marijuana found in his home

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is in custody and facing drug and weapons charges after police discovered more than 400 pounds of marijuana inside his home.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 31-year-old David Gutierrez of Skokie is charged with a felony count of manufacturing or delivery of cannabis and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last week, tactical officers executing a search warrant at Gutierrez's home found the estimated 423 pounds — with a street value of more than $3 million — along with four handguns, a shotgun and what police said was a "large amount" of cash.