Man armed with scissors shot, killed by police officer

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed by a police officer in Asbury Park was armed with a pair of scissors.

Officers responded to a report that 27-year-old James Manzo was acting erratically at a boarding home on Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers tried to talk to Manzo, but they say he tried to shut his door on them. Authorities say Manzo then emerged with the scissors and an officer opened fire. Manzo died at a hospital.

The officer's name has not been released.

The state Attorney General's Shooting Response Task Force is investigating.