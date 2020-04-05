Man allegedly shoots his parents at Las Vegas family cookout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his parents during a family cookout in Las Vegas, leaving his father dead and his mother in extremely critical condition, police said.

Alfonso Fernandez, 30, was taken into custody after the shooting Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told Metro Police that Fernandez got into an argument at the cookout with several family members.

Fernandez’s father took him into the garage to try to calm him down, but police said Fernandez pulled out a handgun and allegedly shot his dad.

Authorities say Fernandez then walked into the living room and allegedly shot his mother.

Police say Fernandez’s father, who was in his 70s, died at the scene.

The names of Fernandez’s parents weren’t immediately released.

It was unclear Sunday if Fernandez has a lawyer yet.