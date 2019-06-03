Man admits to killing Delaware man trying to end fight

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A New York man has admitted to killing a Delaware man who was trying to stop a fight between their girlfriends.

News outlets report 31-year-old Sandy Lashley pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the 2017 death of 28-year-old Allen Melton.

Melton's girlfriend, Danielle Curl, has said she asked a stranger for a cigarette and the request sparked a fight with a woman accompanying the stranger. The stranger was later identified as Lashley.

A Delaware Department of Justice statement says Lashley's girlfriend, Latesha Favors, attacked Curl. It says Melton tried to intervene and was fatally shot by Lashley. It says Lashley fled with Favors, who still is sought by authorities for her role in the fight.

Lashley is set to be sentenced in July.