Man admits sexually assaulting young student on school bus

GIRARD, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old southeast Kansas man who was a school bus monitor has admitted to sexually abusing an elementary school student.

Jacob Quentin Bryant, of Arma, pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The Pittsburg Sun reports investigators determined that Bryant abused a Northeast Elementary School student on a school bus in November 2018.

Bryant faces up to 19 year in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 31.

Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso said his office worked with the victim's family on the plea deal and noted it will avoid requiring the child to testify at trial.

Information from: The (Pittsburg, Kan.) Morning Sun, http://www.morningsun.net