Man admits role in effort to promote voter bribery scheme

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — A northern New Jersey man has admitted his role in a conspiracy to promote a voter bribery scheme in his town.

Federal prosecutors say Matthew Calicchio now faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced Sept. 12.

The 28-year-old Hoboken man pleaded guilty Tuesday to using the mail to promote the scheme during municipal elections in Hoboken between 2013 and 2015.

Prosecutors say Calicchio others promised voters $50 for casting mail-in ballots in those elections. They say the conspirators directed these people to vote for a City Council candidate and for a referendum intended to weaken the city's rent-control laws.

Bank records indicated that voters who interacted with the conspirators received $50 checks from entities associated with a man accused of leading the scheme.