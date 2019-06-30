Man admits obstructing justice in overdose death

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has admitted obstructing justice in the investigation of the drug overdose death of his girlfriend in 2016.

The Bennington Banner reports that 42-year-old Richard Muir of North Pownal pleaded guilty to the felony offense earlier this month.

He was charged in connection with the death of 35-year-old Kristin Long of Bennington, Vermont, in December 2016.

Two other defendants have already been sentenced.

Muir was accused of lying to police about not knowing the dealer of the fentanyl-laced heroin he and Long used before she died. Investigators said they later determined that Muir bought the drugs from Long's sister, Emily Welch.

Welch was sentenced last year to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling a regulated drug that resulted in her sister's death.

